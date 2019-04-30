New Jersey still ranks among national leaders in terms of casino gaming's economic impact but other states, including nearby competitors, are gaining ground, according to a recent report.
Casino gaming in the Garden State supported 39,000 jobs, created $1.2 billion in taxes and accounted for a $6.5 billion in total economic impact last year, based on a data collected by the American Gaming Association.
New Jersey ranked sixth, tenth and tied for fifth, respectively, compared to 42 other states with commercial or tribal gaming.
"With the shrinkage of its (casino gaming) market now more than a decade in the past, New Jersey isn't going to resume its place near the top of that list in the foreseeable future," said David G. Schwartz, associate vice provost at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and former director of the school's Center for Gaming Research.
The Casino Association of New Jersey, the lobbying arm of Atlantic City's gaming parlors, could not be reached for comment.
Atlantic City is still the country's second-largest commercial casino market, but four of the next eight largest markets — Baltimore/Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia and the Poconos — are all areas the resort used to draw gamblers from.
Between 1987 and 2006, Atlantic City had 12 casino properties and reported $5.1 billion in total gaming revenue before the Sands Casino Hotel closed. By 2014, gaming revenue had been cut in half and four properties closed their doors. Two years later, a fifth casino shut down, bringing the total number of gaming parlors in the resort to seven.
In June 2018, Atlantic City gained two casinos with the dual-openings of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort.
New Jersey is the only state that restricts commercial casino gaming to a single geographic location but Schwartz said he expects other states to "level off soon" since their expansion options are becoming limited.
Schwartz said New Jersey should not be concerned with what other states are doing and, instead, find "what works best for New Jersey in the long term."
New Jersey and New York both generated the same amount of total economic impact from casino gaming while Pennsylvania reported $6.3 billion.
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University, said the expansion of gaming into neighboring states has created "market limitations on the size and therefore the relative economic impact of the casino industry in New Jersey."
Pandit noted the number of jobs supported by gaming in New Jersey compares favorably to New York (25,784) and Pennsylvania (33,171), particularly given that Atlantic City has just nine casinos and a smaller population.
"Employment, a major component of economic impact, is in turn limited by the number of casino establishments," he said.
Schwartz said he expects gaming's employment impact to fall nationwide. He pointed to recent cost-saving measures by MGM Resorts International where 264 jobs were eliminated and another 1,000 are expected to be cut. MGM operates Atlantic City's largest casino employer and highest-revenue generating property, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
New Jersey has one of the United States' most competitive tax rates on casino gaming revenue. The state taxes gross gaming revenue generated from an Atlantic City casino at 8% and online gaming at 15%. Sports betting, which was introduced legally in New Jersey in 2018, is taxed at 8.5% inside casinos and 13% from online wagers. New York, which collected $2 billion in taxes and tribal revenue shares, puts a 65% tax on revenue from racinos and up to a 45% tax from gaming machines at casinos, while taxing table games 10%. Pennsylvania taxes table games at 16%, electronic table games at 35% and gaming machines at 54%, which generated $2.5 billion last year.
Both Pandit and Schwartz said that in order for New Jersey to remain competitive, diversification was critical.
"To compete with casino markets in the scale of Nevada, California, Oklahoma and Florida, New Jersey will need to continue focusing on increasing its prominence and draw as a resort destination, while developing its national and international appeal," said Pandit.
Nevada ranked number one in all three categories studied by the AGA, providing jobs for more than 410,000 people, generating $8.3 billion in taxes and creating nearly $56 billion in total economic impact. California, where only tribal casinos are permitted, secured the second ranking in each category.
Nationwide, casino gaming supported 1.8 million jobs and added $41 billion into government coffers last year. Casino gaming's total economic impact in 2018 was $261.4 billion, according to the AGA.
