ATLANTIC CITY — On the third day of their stay at the Chelsea Tower, Charles and Carol Anisi spent the afternoon sipping drinks under an umbrella at a high-top table of Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck. The previous night, the Winslow Township, Camden County, couple dined at the Chelsea Five Gastropub before heading back to their ocean-facing room for an ideal view of the Fourth of July fireworks on the Boardwalk.
As frequent visitors to Tropicana Atlantic City, the Anisis’ fondness for the casino hotel carried over to its new addition, which made its debut over Memorial Day weekend.
“This is where we’ve been the past two days,” Charles Anisi said while sitting on the rooftop pool deck. “The beach was too hot, so this was nice. We like it here.”
Atlantic City has hundreds of restaurants.
General Manager Steve Callender said with the opening of the Chelsea Tower and its 330 rooms — 220 in the tower and 110 in the annex — Tropicana can provide both value and a unique experience to guests.
“A lot of people are not afraid to get away from the hubbub; some people like it a little more quiet,” Callender said. “This is kind of a little niche product that gets them away. It’s more like a boutique.”
The Chelsea Hotel was acquired by Tropicana in 2017 after closing in December 2016 and became the fifth hotel tower on the property, combining a nostalgic appeal with modern amenities. Renovations took nearly a year and were part of a $200 million commitment Tropicana made to upgrading and enhancing the entire property.
The upscale-casual pub is where Chelsea Prime was once located inside the hotel, its tiered seating offering unobstructed views of the ocean through floor-to-ceiling windows. The rooftop pool bar — open only to adults 21 and older — offers private cabanas, live music and industry days on Wednesdays open to non-hotel guests. The Whiskey Five Bar, with its walls adorned with Prohibition-era pieces, is stocked with top-shelf spirits and several beers from New Jersey breweries.
Callender said guests have responded positively, particularly since the opening of the pedestrian skybridge connecting the main casino hotel to The Chelsea.
“There’s a real following for this place because a lot of people have history here,” Callender said. “They spent time here and had a lot of good experiences.”
Sue Ellen Horowitz, of Pompton Lakes, Passaic County, said she and her husband, Alan, stayed at the property nearly six years ago. Although they weren’t staying in The Chelsea Tower while in Atlantic City this time, the retired couple enjoyed breakfast at the Gilchrist Restaurant and late-night drinks at the whiskey bar.
“The look and decor are different (than it used to be), but the feeling in here has really changed,” she said. “This is a nice change of pace from the casino.”
Callender said the ability to provide guests another value-driven choice at Tropicana was a good business decision.
“A year ago, this was closed,” he said in between greeting guests walking past him on the skybridge. “To me, that’s the best of all of this. It’s part of the rejuvenation of Atlantic City.”
Trop's Chelsea tower gets grand opening
On Thursday, May 24, Tropicana Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio and Tropicana Atlantic City General Manager Steve Callender hosted the official grand opening of The Chelsea Tower. The event included a ribbon cutting for the newly constructed Skybridge as well as new and enhanced non-gaming resort amenities. Guests gathered to sample food and beverage offerings from the new Chelsea Five Gastropub restaurant and Whiskey Five Bar.
