ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Control Commission and the American Legion will host a veterans job fair Thursday.
The event will be held at the commission's Boardwalk office on Tennessee Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to veterans, active-duty military, members of the Reserve and National Guard, and their spouses.
Representatives from all nine Atlantic City casinos will be onsite for the event, in addition to several veterans, state and higher-education organizations. Human resource professionals from the commission and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will provide resume-writing and interviewing techniques.
“The casinos have some 2,400 positions to fill, and we are committed to providing job opportunities to our veterans,” said James T. Plousis, Casino Control Commission chairman.
ATLANTIC CITY — Since leaving the U.S. Marine Corps in 1984, Rod Olsen has worked several di…
Last year's inaugural Bet on a Vet job fair attracted more than 175 veterans.
“It was very successful, and we hope to assist even more veterans this year,” said Plousis.
Casino representatives said they have a significant number of full-time positions available and are hiring immediately for seasonal jobs. The openings encompass all aspects of casino operations.
The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, the state Division on Civil Rights, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Parole Board also will be present to provide assistance with any veterans benefits and related matters.
Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University will also be on site to provide information on casino jobs.
Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the commission office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.