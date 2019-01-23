The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will auction off six vacant properties in city’s South Inlet tourism district on Thursday, February 7.
The South Inlet’s most prominent feature is the Ocean Resort Casino. But much closer to the ground, not much else stands in comparison. Sparsely populated beachfront land is dotted with few houses, a newly completed luxury apartment complex and the historic Absecon Lighthouse.
The area is often referred to as “Pauline’s Prairie,” a nickname derived from redevelopment efforts in the 1960s by the city Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency leader Pauline Hill that razed whole blocks of buildings.
The six properties up for auction have a total assessed value of $752,000, according to the CRDA. They include 302, 328, 502 Pacific Avenues; 12 and 18 South Rhode Island Avenues; and a 750 square-foot patch of land located on 102 South Victoria Terrace.
The auction will be held at the CRDA offices at 15 South Pennsylvania Avenue at 1 p.m.
Last March, CRDA auctioned off more than 90 properties in March that netted more than $570,000. The auction included 16 packages, or 84 lots, with developable land and seven packages, or eight lots, of nonconforming lots.
Questions regarding the Feb. 7 auction can be emailed to CRDAquestions.com with the subject line “Real Property Auction.”
