The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will auction off six vacant properties in the city’s South Inlet neighborhood Feb. 7.
The properties up for auction have a total assessed value of $752,000, according to the CRDA. They include 302, 328 and 502 Pacific Ave.; 12 and 18 S. Rhode Island Ave.; and a 750-square-foot patch of land at 102 S. Victoria Terrace.
The auction will be held at 1 p.m. at the CRDA offices at 15 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
The beachfront neighborhood features few houses, a newly completed luxury apartment complex and the historic Absecon Lighthouse. The South Inlet also includes Ocean Resort Casino.
The area is often referred to as “Pauline’s Prairie,” a nickname derived from redevelopment efforts in the 1960s led by then-Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency chief Pauline Hill that razed whole blocks of buildings.
Last March, CRDA auctioned off more than 90 properties that netted more than $570,000. The auction included 16 packages, or 84 lots, of developable land and seven packages of nonconforming lots.
