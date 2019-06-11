Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Almost eight months after the sale of Tropicana Entertainment to Eldorado Resorts, state gaming regulators will consider approving plenary qualification of the deal.

Eldorado Resorts, a Reno, Nevada-based gaming company, has petitioned the Casino Control Commission to grant interim casino authorization to operate Tropicana Atlantic City. 

Last year, Tropicana Entertainment sold its real estate holdings to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion and merged its gaming and hotel operations into Eldorado Resorts, which will lease the sold properties for $640 million.

In September, the state Casino Control Commission granted temporary approval to Eldorado.

Tropicana Atlantic City is the second-highest gaming revenue producing property in the market, behind Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Eldorado operates casino hotels in 12 states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.

