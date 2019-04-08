Bruce Deifik, the former owner of Ocean Resort Casino, died Sunday in Colorado.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed Deifik's death Monday to The Press of Atlantic City, but has yet to release information about the cause. A press release is expected from the coroner's office Monday afternoon.
Deifik's lawyer, Paul O'Gara, told the Associated Press Monday that Deifik had been driving home Sunday from a Colorado Rockies baseball game in his hometown of Denver when he died in a car crash.
The Deifik family had no comment Monday.
"We are saddened to learn that Bruce Deifik, former owner of Ocean Casino Resort, has passed away," a spokesperson for the property said Monday via email. "The Ocean family is grateful for Bruce having the vision to re-open this beautiful oceanfront property and employing over 3,000 members of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Deifik, 64, and his company AC Ocean Walk LLC paid $229 million for Ocean Resort Casino in January 2018.
Deifik purchased the former Revel Casino Hotel from Florida real-estate developer Glenn Straub with a combination of financing from Luxor Capital Group and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank. The funding consisted of two bridge loans: $110 million from J.P. Morgan and $122.5 million from Luxor. The J.P. Morgan loan was repaid in June with a second loan from J.P. Morgan of $175 million.
Under Deifik's control the property reopened on June 27 after being closed for years. The $2.4 billion megaresort, which originally opened in 2012 and closed two years later, has struggled to gain a significant market share among Atlantic City’s nine properties.