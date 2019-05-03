ATLANTIC CITY — "Game of Thrones" may be ending before Memorial Day weekend, but one casino nightclub will be giving fans an opportunity to party with one of the show's most endearing characters who happens to be a world-class DJ.
Just don't expect Kristian Nairn to hold the door while he's spinning at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City's The Pool After Dark.
Nairn, who played Hodor on the hit HBO series, will be performing live on May 24 for a "Rave of Thrones" party alongside the club's resident deejay, DJ Hollywood.
The 43-year-old actor and deejay from Northern Ireland has performed in Atlantic City once before. In 2017, Nairn appeared at The Pool After Dark for a Halloween-themed party.
Noel Stevenson, regional director of marketing and public relations for Caesars Entertainment Corp., said that "given the excitement and anticipation surrounding the series," a pop-up experience will transform the casino's Eden Lounge. It will feature drinks inspired by Game of Thrones, including concoctions with names such as the Mother of Dragons, the Red Wedding, the White Walker, Winter Is Here, Fire & Ice, and the Lord of Light.
The event is only for guests 21 years of age or older.
"Game of Thrones" is a made for television series based on author George R. R. Martin's fantasy series, "A Song of Ice and Fire." It first premiered on HBO in 2011 and has become television's most-watched show, averaging 23 million viewers per episode in its seventh season. The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" will conclude on May 19.
Nairn's character Hodor died in the sixth season of the show in an episode called "The Door."
