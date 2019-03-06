ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Control Commission approved a high-level finance executive for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City who has been at the helm of the Seminole Tribe's gaming operations for more than 15 years.
On Wednesday morning, the three-member commission authorized the initial key employee licensure and qualification of John Eder to serve as chief financial officer of the Boardwalk casino's holding companies.
Eder, a former Walt Disney World executive, has been the chief financial officer of Seminole Gaming and the Seminole Tribe's multiple Florida casinos since 2015. He joined Seminole Gaming in 2002 and served as vice president in the gaming division and at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla.
A petition for Eder's temporary qualification and a residency requirement waiver was submitted to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement on July 23. He was granted temporary authorization by the commission on Aug. 8
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City opened June 27 at the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort after a $500 million renovation of the property.
The Seminole Tribe purchased Hard Rock International in 2007.
