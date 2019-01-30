ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock officially entered the sports betting arena Wednesday with the launch of both an on-site and online sportsbook.
After being approved for soft play by the Division of Gaming Enforcement on Friday, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced the introduction of its long-awaited sports wagering options, just in time for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our online and land-based sportsbook, providing our guests and players the opportunity to bet on football’s big game this weekend,” said Joe Lupo, property president. “Players will be able to enjoy a full range of bets on the game, as well as all other major sporting events across the calendar, with exciting promotions and events coming soon.” ”
Hard Rock is the eighth, and likely final, Atlantic City casino to open a sportsbook. Caesars Atlantic City does not have a sportsbook on property, but it is connected to Bally’s Atlantic City, which began offering New Jersey’s newest gaming amenity in the summer.
Hard Rock opened June 27 at the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. The international entertainment company’s stadium naming rights deal with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins delayed its initial entry into legalized sports betting in New Jersey, and the Atlantic City casino property remained silent on its plans to offer the amenity until recently.
Sports betting became fully operational in New Jersey in June, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in May that overturned a federal ban that prohibited single-game wagering outside of Nevada. New Jersey led the legal fight to challenge the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 and opened the door for other states to allow sports betting. To date, eight states have legalized and regulated sports betting in their gaming jurisdictions.
“The launch of the sportsbook at HardRockSports.com is another milestone on our journey to becoming the most innovative and comprehensive online gaming service for players in the state of New Jersey” said Kresimir Spajic, senior vice president of online gaming at Hard Rock International. “Sports are integral to New Jersey’s culture and HardRockSports.com provides fans with the best platform to bet on their favorite teams and sporting events.”
Both the land-based and online Sportsbook at Hard Rock are powered by Gaming Innovation Group.
“Hard Rock has global recognition, unparalleled reach and the same high ambitions as us,” said Robin Reed, CEO of GIG. “We look forward to continuing to support Hard Rock’s growth in New Jersey.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.