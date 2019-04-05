ATLANTIC CITY — After more than six months of negotiations, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Unite Here Local 54 have struck a deal.
The Boardwalk casino and the labor union agreed to a contract Friday, according to a statement from the New Jersey State American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations. The deal covers about 1,780 Hard Rock employees.
Neither Hard Rock officials nor Local 54 President Bob McDevitt could be reached for comment Friday evening.
The bargaining committee will recommend ratification of the contract Thursday, according to the AFL-CIO.
With the new contract, Local 54 represents close to 10,000 casino employees in Atlantic City. The union's members include housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other hospitality workers.
"President Bob McDevitt and the officers and bargaining committee of Unite Here Local 54 have done tremendous work on behalf of their members," said Charles Wowkanech, president of the New Jersey AFL-CIO. "This local's success no doubt raises the standards for all of New Jersey's workers and strengthens our labor movement as a whole."
Hard Rock opened June 27 at the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. A labor dispute between the Taj Mahal's owner, billionaire hedge-fund manager Carl Icahn, and Local 54 led to a strike that lasted 102 days and ended with the casino closing in October 2016.
