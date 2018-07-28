Terry and Tom Fitzgerald, of Haddonfield, Camden County, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. One of the rooms is also devoted entirely to New Jersey rock and roll icons.
Sue and Gary Lotito of Howell, NJ, examine the jean jacket worn by Bruce Springsteen and other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The the Kramer Ax guitar owned by Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons, and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Mustang guitar that belonged to Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said a popular attraction at the Atlantic City property is a display of artifacts from Lady Gaga. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The hand-painted Stratocaster owned by Ramones founding member Dee Dee Ramone and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display inside the Atlantic City hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, looks at displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A suit worn by David Bowie, a guitar of Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A wing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is dedicated to the women of rock and roll. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sue and Gary Lotito, of Howell, examine the Harley Davidson Tri-Glide motorcycle owned by saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, plus other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. See more photos from the display with this story at PressofAC.com. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including Bruce Springsteen's jean jacket on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including a jacket from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, stand next to the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, takes pictures of the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald, of Haddonfield, Camden County, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. One of the rooms is also devoted entirely to New Jersey rock and roll icons.
Sue and Gary Lotito of Howell, NJ, examine the jean jacket worn by Bruce Springsteen and other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The the Kramer Ax guitar owned by Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons, and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Mustang guitar that belonged to Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said a popular attraction at the Atlantic City property is a display of artifacts from Lady Gaga. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The hand-painted Stratocaster owned by Ramones founding member Dee Dee Ramone and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display inside the Atlantic City hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, looks at displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A suit worn by David Bowie, a guitar of Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A wing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is dedicated to the women of rock and roll. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sue and Gary Lotito, of Howell, examine the Harley Davidson Tri-Glide motorcycle owned by saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, plus other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. See more photos from the display with this story at PressofAC.com. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including Bruce Springsteen's jean jacket on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including a jacket from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, stand next to the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, takes pictures of the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
ATLANTIC CITY — Robert Shapiro gazed in awe at a gold outfit worn by the late David Bowie on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
“Now I have a reason to come here,” said Shapiro, a consultant from New York who has been collecting rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia since he was a teenager.
Shapiro has made two trips to the resort since the casino opened late last month, and neither has been for gambling purposes.
“I can’t believe how much stuff they have. Imagining the sheer volume of it all was enough to make me get in the car and come down here. I had to see it in person,” he said.
Unlike its neighboring casinos, the music memorabilia Hard Rock is known for makes its property desirable to folks who simply would not have been interested in spending an evening in a casino otherwise.
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald, of Haddonfield, Camden County, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. One of the rooms is also devoted entirely to New Jersey rock and roll icons.
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The the Kramer Ax guitar owned by Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons, and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Mustang guitar that belonged to Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said a popular attraction at the Atlantic City property is a display of artifacts from Lady Gaga. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The hand-painted Stratocaster owned by Ramones founding member Dee Dee Ramone and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sue and Gary Lotito of Howell, NJ, examine the jean jacket worn by Bruce Springsteen and other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display inside the Atlantic City hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, looks at displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A suit worn by David Bowie, a guitar of Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A wing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is dedicated to the women of rock and roll. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sue and Gary Lotito, of Howell, examine the Harley Davidson Tri-Glide motorcycle owned by saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, plus other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. See more photos from the display with this story at PressofAC.com. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including Bruce Springsteen's jean jacket on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including a jacket from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, stand next to the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, takes pictures of the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald, of Haddonfield, Camden County, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. One of the rooms is also devoted entirely to New Jersey rock and roll icons.
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The the Kramer Ax guitar owned by Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons, and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Mustang guitar that belonged to Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said a popular attraction at the Atlantic City property is a display of artifacts from Lady Gaga. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The hand-painted Stratocaster owned by Ramones founding member Dee Dee Ramone and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sue and Gary Lotito of Howell, NJ, examine the jean jacket worn by Bruce Springsteen and other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, check out the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display inside the Atlantic City hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, looks at displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A suit worn by David Bowie, a guitar of Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties with visitor specifically coming to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A wing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is dedicated to the women of rock and roll. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sue and Gary Lotito, of Howell, examine the Harley Davidson Tri-Glide motorcycle owned by saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, plus other displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. See more photos from the display with this story at PressofAC.com. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including Bruce Springsteen's jean jacket on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Terry and Tom Fitzgerald of Haddonfield Twp, check the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley and suits worn by the Beatles, on display at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and visitors come to the Hard Rock specifically to see the memorabilia according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, are surrounded by images and videos of rock and roll performances as they descend the escalator to the casino floor. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, can examine the displays of rock and roll artifacts from New Jersey artists including a jacket from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties and many visitors specifically come to the Hard Rock to see the displays according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, said the display of Kiss artifacts from the Destroyer era, is one of his favorites. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Louie, public relations manager for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, stand next to the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley, suits worn by the Beatles and many other rock and roll artifacts on display inside the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Wayne Adelung of Jackson, NJ, takes pictures of the Rolls Royce once owned by Elvis Presley on display inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, has the largest collection of Rock and Roll memorabilia of all the Hard Rock properties according to Public Relations Manager Tim Louie. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
“They have stuff I could never get my hands on,” Shapiro said. “I get excited when I find a rare copy of Rolling Stone, meanwhile they’ve got the original, handwritten lyrics to John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ sitting in a case. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to track that stuff down.”
Turns out, acquiring the memorabilia is a fairly complex process.
“We do have such a great rapport with the artists, so a lot of times they will come directly to us with donations for the collection, because they know how much we treasure each item,” says Giovanni Taliaferro, director of design and memorabilia for Hard Rock International. “We treat them as museum pieces. Also a lot of times we will make a donation in their name to a charity in exchange for an artifact.”
The process can also include outside sources, auctions and even fans.
“When a new project pops up, a lot of people will approach us and say, ‘Hey, I have this artifact, would you be potentially interested?’ But no matter what, whether it’s from an auction house, the fans or even an artist themselves, we require proof of authenticity. We pride ourselves on our collection being 100 percent authentic,” Taliaferro said.
Authenticity is not only important to the collectors, it seems to be the main reason fans want to come out and see this stuff in person.
For Shapiro, one piece at Hard Rock Atlantic City stood out — a Les Paul guitar played by Slash of Guns N’ Roses. Shapiro claims to have seen that same guitar when the band first appeared on TV in 1987. Seeing it in person “blew his mind.”
Shapiro is not alone is his thoughts, either. Taliaferro says this memorabilia is “magical” and “can take you back to a certain place and time.”
“I grew up a huge Michael Jackson fan. I can remember when the video would come on TV I would run to the TV, practice the dances. It was a special time,” Taliaferro said. “So when I first started with Hard Rock and I saw the jacket and beaded glove for the first time, my jaw just dropped, and I remembered doing the dances to those videos and that I had a replica version of that jacket — a red one and a black one — and it took me back to that particular time.”
But it’s more than nostalgia, Taliaferro said. The items Hard Rock displays are pieces of history, on par with what you’d see in a Smithsonian museum in Washington. As such, he said, the company puts a lot of effort into making sure each location has the most appropriate pieces in it.
The Hard Rock in Atlantic City has an entire room devoted to Jersey icons, with pieces such as Springsteen’s denim jacket, a guitar from Jon Bon Jovi and a motorcycle owned by the late E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons.
“There are some amazing pieces in Atlantic City. I would say the overall collection here is probably the most iconic display of any property within our brand.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.