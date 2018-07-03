ATLANTIC CITY — Sitting in a private room of Council Oak Fish, Joseph Jingoli and Jack Morris had just a few minutes Thursday afternoon to relax.
With the Boardwalk as a backdrop behind them, the quiet serenity of the room was a million miles away from the raucous energy inside the Hard Rock LIVE at Etess Arena a few hours earlier when the two were on stage smashing guitars with celebrities during the grand opening festivities of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
As part of the investment group behind the $500 million renovation of the former Trump Taj Mahal, Jingoli and Morris round out a powerhouse New Jersey quartet responsible for the casino hotel, which includes Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen and Hard Rock Atlantic City Property President Matt Harkness. Their direct ties to New Jersey are a major reason the two developers bet big on Atlantic City when all signs pointed toward the investment being folly.
"Wall Street didn't want to touch Atlantic City," said Morris, CEO and president of Piscataway-based Edgewood Properties. "Timing is everything, and the time was right. We found the right partners. Without Jim Allen, without Hard Rock, without the Seminole Tribe, make no mistake about it, we wouldn’t be sitting here today."
Morris, a native of Highland Park, Middlesex County, has made significant investments to development in New Brunswick, Brick and Somerville. Edgewood is currently working on Towne Place at Garden State Park, a mixed-use project on the site of the former racetrack in Cherry Hill. The company was also approved to build a 32,000-square-foot restaurant and retail space called Nantucket Galloway on the White Horse Pike with construction expected to begin this year.