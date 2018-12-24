A Lakewood man got an early Christmas gift Saturday after he beat the odds and won $1 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's poker tables.
The man, referred to as Harold M. in the casino's Facebook announcement, bet $5 on the three-card poker “6 Card Bonus” bet. He beat the 20-million-to-1 odds and hit a six-card Royal Straight Flush of diamonds.
The winner was dealt the 10, the queen and the ace of diamonds, while the dealer’s hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds, giving the winner a six-card Royal Flush of Diamonds.
This is the first time this bet has hit at Borgata in the casino's 15-year history, a spokesperson from Borgata said.
