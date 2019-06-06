TRENTON — The governor's special counsel to Atlantic City testified today in front of a state Senate committee to push for a re-examination of casino regulations to stave off another potential collapse of the anchor industry.
Jim Johnson, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to submit a report on the city's transition from state control, told the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee that a review of existing casino regulations, specifically as it relates to the number of licenses issued and overall market capacity, may be needed to ensure the long-term stability of the industry.
David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, and James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission joined Johnson at Thursday's hearing.
Johnson told the Senate committee that the state's efforts in Atlantic City to stabilize the resort's finances as well as improve the quality of life for residents could be undermined if the casino industry were to experience setbacks similar to those between 2014 and 2016 when five properties closed. The casino closures resulted in the loss of nearly 8,000 jobs and contributed to the region having one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country, he said.
Increased competition from nearby gaming jurisdictions — including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York — cut into Atlantic City casino revenues beginning in 2007 and the industry spent nearly a decade attempting to recover. With gaming expansion in nearby states unlikely to stop, Johnson and others are concerned that any attempt to expand Atlantic City's market could have unintended negative consequences.
Atlantic City now has nine operational casino hotel properties after Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Casino Resort reopened shuttered Boardwalk gaming halls last summer.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.