ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's largest casino industry conference has announced two keynote speakers, both of whom have an influential role on the state's gaming future.
Gov. Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association CEO and President Bill Miller will be featured speakers at the 23rd annual East Coast Gaming Congress and NextGen Gaming Forum. The two day conference will take place at the Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center on June 12 and 13.
"Both of our keynote speakers play important roles in shaping the gaming industry,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of Cooper Levenson and co-producer of ECGC.
Murphy, who placed the first legal sports bet in the state at Monmouth Park Racetrack on June 14, was the keynote speaker at last year's event.
"Governor Murphy knows how important the gaming industry is to the future of New Jersey, and he knows the role New Jersey plays as a leader in the global gaming industry," said Levenson.
Miller took the helm of the country's largest casino gaming lobbying organization in January. He will "provide his vision of the U.S. gaming industry" during the morning session at ECGC, according to a press release.
"Bill joins the AGA at a time when the industry continues to expand its casino footprint while also participating in new forms of gaming," said Levenson.
The ECGC theme for 2019 is "The Dynamic Convergence of Gaming." The conference features a three-track format that includes Sports and Gaming, Gaming Operations, and Gaming Market Analysis.
The conference will also feature the first-ever gaming Leadership ThinkTank, where industry leaders come together and share their insights on the future of all things gaming.
More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.