Gurbir Grewal

NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, right, and Mark Giannantonio, CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Atlantic City, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The state Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the federal justice department for not providing answers about a Las Vegas casino magnate's influence over a legal decision that could impact New Jersey's online gaming industry.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests about Sheldon Adelson's lobbying efforts related to the government's recent Wire Act opinion. Grewal filed a FOIA request in February seeking documents about Adelson's involvement in the DOJ's Wire Act decision, but did not receive records or a response indicating why documents were not being provided.

Adelson is CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp., a close ally of President Donald Trump and a major Republican donor. Adelson has fought the expansion of online gaming believing it to be a threat to his brick-and-mortar casinos.

"Online gaming is an important part of New Jersey’s economy, and the residents of New Jersey deserve to know why the Justice Department is threatening to come after an industry we legalized years ago," Grewal said in a press release Tuesday. "It’s especially important that we figure out whether this federal crackdown is the result of a lobbying campaign by a single individual seeking to protect his personal business interests."

The most recent opinion of the Wire Act, released in January, suggests the law applies to all forms of online gambling, including casino games, sports betting and lottery, and is in direct contrast to a 2011 Justice Department opinion that the New Jersey Legislature relied on before legalizing internet wagering in 2013.

Online gaming in New Jersey has generated more than $2 billion in revenue and nearly $153.23 million in taxes since its introduction. 

This story is developing. Check back for more details. 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments