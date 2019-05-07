The state Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the federal justice department for not providing answers about a Las Vegas casino magnate's influence over a legal decision that could impact New Jersey's online gaming industry.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests about Sheldon Adelson's lobbying efforts related to the government's recent Wire Act opinion. Grewal filed a FOIA request in February seeking documents about Adelson's involvement in the DOJ's Wire Act decision, but did not receive records or a response indicating why documents were not being provided.
Adelson is CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp., a close ally of President Donald Trump and a major Republican donor. Adelson has fought the expansion of online gaming believing it to be a threat to his brick-and-mortar casinos.
"Online gaming is an important part of New Jersey’s economy, and the residents of New Jersey deserve to know why the Justice Department is threatening to come after an industry we legalized years ago," Grewal said in a press release Tuesday. "It’s especially important that we figure out whether this federal crackdown is the result of a lobbying campaign by a single individual seeking to protect his personal business interests."
The most recent opinion of the Wire Act, released in January, suggests the law applies to all forms of online gambling, including casino games, sports betting and lottery, and is in direct contrast to a 2011 Justice Department opinion that the New Jersey Legislature relied on before legalizing internet wagering in 2013.
Online gaming in New Jersey has generated more than $2 billion in revenue and nearly $153.23 million in taxes since its introduction.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
