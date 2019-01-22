Atlantic City and Atlantic County will again be forced to pay million of dollars in casino tax appeals just a year after they were told the issues were settled.
The state expects the city and county to pay $4.8 million over four years to the owners of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in an unexpected property-tax appeal settlement from 2017, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs.
"Atlantic City will pay the Hard Rock owner $1.2 million a year for a four-year period beginning with tax year 2019," Lisa M. Ryan wrote in an email to The Press. "Because a court judgment has not yet been entered on the agreement, Atlantic County’s budget for tax year 2019 will not be affected. Moving forward, the county share of the refund will be at 8 percent."
In August 2017, the state announced it had settled all casino tax appeals. The settlement covers appeals from 2014 to 2017 and includes Carl Icahn’s properties (Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza and Tropicana), as well as Caesars Atlantic City, Bally’s Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort and Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The city approved an $80 million bond to pay for the appeals.
"We were told this was totally, completely settled," said County Executive Dennis Levinson. "They can do whatever they want right now, as long as the cost is not passed along to county taxpayers."
Ryan said Hard Rock bought the former Taj Mahal from Icahn in early 2017, after Icahn had already filed a tax appeal challenging the 2017 assessment.
The property was not part of the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement because it had closed as a casino in 2016.
"Because of the timing of Hard Rock’s purchase of the property and the work that needed to be done to get the casino into the PILOT, the 2017 appeal was not able to be included in the $80 million bond ordinance the city approved in August 2017 to fund other property-tax appeals," Ryan said.
Levinson said the county settled its lawsuit in 2018 against the state over what percentage of the casino PILOT it would accept, based on the state's announcement that tax appeals related to casinos were settled.
"It was a settlement, it was signed, sealed and delivered in Superior Court," said Levinson. "Of course it would have made us negotiate differently" had the county known there was still a tax appeal to be settled.
The settlement gave the county 13.5 percent of PILOT payments for most of the years of the 10-year agreement, but the county agreed to take less than that for 2016 and 2017 and for some of the final years if it continues that long.
After this, Ryan said there are no remaining tax appeal issues for any current casinos or properties that used to be casinos.
