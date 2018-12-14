ATLANTIC CITY — Another year has passed without any progress toward removing one of the resort’s largest and most recognizable eyesores, a failing some experts believe is stifling growth and contributing to a negative perception of the city from visitors.
The vacant Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which has been closed since 2014, will remain standing despite previous reports that 2018 would the last year for the 34-year old building.
No demolition permit has been filed by the owner of the building, Icahn Enterprises, or its subsidiary, Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc., according to Dale Finch, the city’s director of licensing and inspection.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Several phone messages left for Carl Icahn were not returned. The billionaire hedge-fund manager had a controlling stake in Trump Entertainment when the company operated multiple casino-hotel properties in Atlantic City. In 2016, Trump Entertainment became a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises, and Trump Plaza remains under its ownership.
The shuttered casino sits on prime real estate at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway. Local analysts, industry experts and other casino operators feel the property could be better utilized and part of rejuvenating the city’s broken image.
During a recent editorial board meeting with The Press of Atlantic City in November, Ocean Resort Casino owner Bruce Deifik said the shuttered Trump Plaza fit his definition of blight.
“Until you tear down structures on the Boardwalk that are contributing to people’s negative, although incorrect, perceptions of Atlantic City, people are not going to take us seriously,” said Deifik. “There’s no reason to remind people when they come to town (of the city’s past struggles). Times have changed.”