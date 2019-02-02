Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A profile for North American Acquisitions on the social networking site LinkedIn says the company is a Philadelphia-based investment management firm that specializes in "the sale of privately held businesses primarily with revenues between $1 million and $100 billion." It lists Smolinsky as a senior partner.
The Atlantic Club, which closed in January 2014, has been nearly sold on several occasions since TJM purchased it for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp. Most recently, in November, New York-based real estate firm Advanced Consulting Inc. had said it was in negotiations to buy the property and turn it into a non-gambling hotel and resort.
TJM announced in September that Stockton University would not be buying the property after negotiations failed to progress.
Stockton had announced plans in August to purchase the Atlantic Club just prior to the opening of its $176 million Atlantic City campus.
The university said it was interested in the nine-level parking garage and the land but wanted to demolish the casino and hotel.
In October 2017, the company said it had a contract with an unnamed group and was waiting for the “hard money” for the deal.
In April 2017, a deal by a Ventnor development group to buy the closed casino and redevelop it as a water park and family resort called Dolphin Village at Atlantic Club fell through. It was the second time plans to bring a water park to the site died.
In January 2016, another deal collapsed when TJM asked Pennsylvania firm Endeavor Property Group to close on the casino. Endeavor said it needed more time to secure financing.
TJM also owns The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel in the city.
Ronald Young member of R&R Development is purchasing the Atlantic Club to build a water park/family entertainment in Atlantic City Monday March 13, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Ronald Young member of R&R Development is purchasing the Atlantic Club to build a water park/family entertainment in Atlantic City Monday March 13, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
