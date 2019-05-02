The burlesque-themed nightclub Ivan Kane's Royal Jelly inside Ocean Casino Resort has been sold, according to its website.
Ocean Casino Resort officials said a new 1920s-themed speakeasy and lounge will be debuting in the space Memorial Day weekend.
The club will remain open as Royal Jelly, sans Kane's name, and offer live entertainment on the weekends until the new concept opens.
"We will continue to evolve and create new offerings and experiences for our guests, " said Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president for Ocean Casino Resort.
Originally opened in the Revel Casino Hotel, the $8 million venue was the brainchild of Kane, a nightlife entrepreneur and former actor, who designed the famous Forty Deuce burlesque nightclubs in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and expanded the concept for Atlantic City.
Kane did not immediately respond to a message left on his phone Thursday morning.
The part-dance club part-show room venue made a comeback when it opened again inside Ocean Casino Resort in 2018.
A transfer of Royal Jelly's alcohol operations was transferred to Ocean on April 26, according to state Division of Gaming Enforcement records.
Kane’s former club at Tropicana Atlantic City, Kiss Kiss, is still operating, but without his name attached to it.
