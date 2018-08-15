ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s tallest building is being branded.
Ocean Resort Casino has begun installation of its logo on the south-facing side of the 57-story building.
The first of the 42-foot-tall letters was installed Friday, below the 40-foot-tall spherical light that contains a quarter-million programmable LEDs, according to its manufacturer.
The logo on the casino is just one of several changes the building’s new owners have done to distance themselves from the previous occupant, Revel Casino Hotel, which opted for the illuminated orb as opposed to lettering.
— David Danzis
