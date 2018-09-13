ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Resort Casino is out of complimentary rooms for anyone living in the Hurricane Florence impact zone until Sunday, according to a tweet from the casino.
"Due to the overwhelming response, we are sold out through Saturday 9/15," Ocean Resort wrote in a tweet. "However, we will be able to offer rooms Sunday 9/16 through Thursday 9/20."
Ocean Resort announced Wednesday that the 57-story casino hotel, which opened June 27, would offer complimentary accommodations for anyone living in the line of the storm, said Bruce Deifik, chairman of AC Ocean Walk LLC, which owns the casino.
"We completely understand the concern for families and the community during times like this, so we want to do our part by providing somewhere safe, warm and dry to those impacted by Hurricane Florence," Deifik said.
To take advantage of the offer, guests must present a valid driver's license showing proof of residence in the areas adversely affected by Florence.
Efforts will be made to accommodate based on the availability of rooms and space, the announcement said.
For more information, visit theoceanac.com or Ocean Resort Casino on Facebook.
