ATLANTIC CITY — It’s been more than a week since the announcement was made that Ocean Resort Casino would be changing hands, and there’s still no word on what company will be taking over.
For the tenants who lease their space, it’s business as usual, while rumors swirl at the property about the identity of the unnamed company.
“Until I found out what’s going on, I’m still operating business as usual,” said Ivan Kane, owner of the Royal Jelly Burlesque Nightclub. “I’m just thinking positively. That’s all I can do at this point.”
As of Friday, no record of the transaction has been posted with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office and it could take up to two weeks for something to be sale to be posted, Clerk’s office officials said.
Bruce Deifik, the current owner, announced Jan. 10 he would be retaining a non-controlling ownership interest in Ocean Resort but an unidentified outside company would assume majority ownership after just six months of operation.
CEO Frank Leone has not returned a request for comment.
While Kane acknowledged he’s heard rumors about several different companies who might be the mystery investor, he said he isn’t putting stock in the hearsay until there’s an official announcement.
“I’ve heard all the rumors, and I haven’t listened to them,” Kane said.
The casino hotel bustled with activity Thursday evening, with customers at the slot machines and table games and the restaurants steady with no signs of unease.
Cesar Cifuentes, district manager for Wahlburgers, the hamburger chain owned by the family of actor Mark Wahlberg, said he doesn’t see any difference with the ownership shifting, and there’s no panic from the higher-ups.
“We don’t see that it’s going to affect us in a negative way,” Cifuentes said. “For us, nothing is going to change. We’ve been doing well, and I think we’re going to do better.”
The new controlling entity plans to use about $70 million in capital to open a buffet, additional suites and rooms, and investments on the casino floor, according to previous reports. It also plans “a substantial increase” in its entertainment programming and player events in 2019.
Deifik, who bought the megaresort for $229 million in January 2018, told The Associated Press that if the deal is approved and closed, “this next round of investment into Ocean will put this property on an exciting path to growth.”
