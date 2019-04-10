The towering casino covered in sleek glass at the end of the Atlantic City Boardwalk has gone by many names.
It was Revel Casino Hotel until 2014, then it was renamed TEN Atlantic City in September 2016. Most recently, it has gone by Ocean Resort Casino.
Now, it’s getting one more change.
Time to unveil a tide of changes! 🌊 After rolling out a new marketing campaign, Ocean is making several improvements beginning with a shift in focus. We are a casino first. To reflect this, we are kicking it off with a new name—Ocean Resort Casino is now Ocean Casino Resort! pic.twitter.com/awPB6uM6tM— Ocean Casino • Resort (@TheOceanAC) April 10, 2019
After launching a new marketing campaign, Ocean Resort Casino will be renamed Ocean Casino Resort.
“We are making so many positive changes, it was important to us that our name and brand reflect our commitment to property improvements and to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience,” said Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president.
Donovan said they “are dedicated to putting the casino customer first.”
Along with the announcement, the company revealed a new logo that included a turquoise background with “Ocean” written with a more fluid typeface.