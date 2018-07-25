Beach concert now free, new headliners
Buy Now

Cheat Codes and LAUV have been announced as the headlining acts for Thursday's beach concert after Demi Lovato's appearance was canceled. Concert promoter Live Nation also announced that Thursday night's concert will be free. 

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The cancellation of Demi Lovato’s appearance at Thursday’s beach concert left organizers with less than 48 hours to book a replacement and find a way to keep a large ticket-holding segment of their audience interested in attending a show that no longer featured its headliner.

The result was an announcement Wednesday that Cheat Codes would be joining Lauv on stage at the 2018 Atlantic City Beachfest Concert Series for a free show. Live Nation Entertainment, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the city announced the changes after TMZ reported Tuesday that Lovato was hospitalized due to an apparent drug overdose and would not be performing Thursday night.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with Demi and her family,” said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia regional president. “At Live Nation, we create experiences for our guests and we’re fortunate that Cheat Codes wanted to join us on the Atlantic City beach tomorrow for a free concert. We’re grateful to our partners in CRDA and the City of Atlantic City, and are looking forward to seeing everyone on the beach tomorrow with Lauv + Cheat Codes and Sunday with The Chainsmokers.”

Sunday’s concert, headlined by the Chainsmokers, remains a ticketed event. Prices on Ticketmaster range from $36 to $75.44. Anyone with a purchased ticket for Thursday’s concert can use the same ticket to attend Sunday’s show.

Refunds for ticket holders for Thursday’s concert who choose not to attend either show will be available at the point of purchase after Sunday.

Admission to Thursday’s beach concert begins at 7 p.m.

Live Nation has been organizing beach concerts in Atlantic City since 2014, when the company brought Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum for free shows. The following year, Rascal Flatts and Maroon 5 played on the beach at paid-admission concerts.

In 2016, CRDA and Live Nation agreed to a three-year, $6 million deal for six shows with artists who can attract 30,000 or more attendees. Two of that summer’s concerts — Blink-182 and Florida Georgia Line — were canceled at the direction of then-Mayor Don Guardian due to weather concerns. Last summer, Grammy-winning artist Pink headlined a concert that organizers said drew close to 50,000 people to Atlantic City. On July 1, a beach concert with Sam Hunt attracted close to 30,000.

On Wednesday, CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said Live Nation did an “outstanding job” with booking an act on short notice. Doherty, who assumed the lead role at CRDA earlier this month, acknowledged the challenge Live Nation had with coming up with a comparable replacement for Lovato, who would have been this summer’s biggest act.

“Live Nation has certainly made a good-faith effort to meet the threshold of the agreement we have with them,” he said.

Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who sits on the executive board of the CRDA, said both the authority and Live Nation were in contact with his office Tuesday and kept city officials up to date on changes to the show. Gilliam said Lovato’s absence from Thursday’s concert lineup will be noticed but hoped those with tickets will still come.

Several fans already decided they weren’t coming even before the altered lineup was announced.

Melissa Richard, 47, of Bedford, Massachusetts, paid $658 for two VIP tickets to Lovato’s show. Without the headliner, she said she has no interest in driving nearly 13 hours round trip to see a replacement act.

“(Demi) is more than a singer,” Richards said Wednesday morning. “Her fans love her because she’s struggled with the things that normal people struggle with, like eating disorders or addiction. A lot of her fans struggle with the same things.”

Allison Massimini, 35, of Pitman, Gloucester County, won tickets to both the Lovato and Chainsmokers concerts from a radio station. Massimini said she’s no longer going Thursday to see an artist she’s not familiar with. Sunday is still a toss-up because she’s concerned about overcrowding.

“I’m a little nervous there’s going to be too many people,” she said.

GALLERY: Sam Hunt beach concert in A.C.

1 of 77