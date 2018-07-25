Cheat Codes and LAUV have been announced as the headlining acts for Thursday's beach concert after Demi Lovato's appearance was canceled. Concert promoter Live Nation also announced that Thursday night's concert will be free.
ATLANTIC CITY — The cancellation of Demi Lovato’s appearance at Thursday’s beach concert left organizers with less than 48 hours to book a replacement and find a way to keep a large ticket-holding segment of their audience interested in attending a show that no longer featured its headliner.
The result was an announcement Wednesday that Cheat Codes would be joining Lauv on stage at the 2018 Atlantic City Beachfest Concert Series for a free show. Live Nation Entertainment, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the city announced the changes after TMZ reported Tuesday that Lovato was hospitalized due to an apparent drug overdose and would not be performing Thursday night.
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with Demi and her family,” said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia regional president. “At Live Nation, we create experiences for our guests and we’re fortunate that Cheat Codes wanted to join us on the Atlantic City beach tomorrow for a free concert. We’re grateful to our partners in CRDA and the City of Atlantic City, and are looking forward to seeing everyone on the beach tomorrow with Lauv + Cheat Codes and Sunday with The Chainsmokers.”
Sunday’s concert, headlined by the Chainsmokers, remains a ticketed event. Prices on Ticketmaster range from $36 to $75.44. Anyone with a purchased ticket for Thursday’s concert can use the same ticket to attend Sunday’s show.
Refunds for ticket holders for Thursday’s concert who choose not to attend either show will be available at the point of purchase after Sunday.
Admission to Thursday’s beach concert begins at 7 p.m.
Live Nation has been organizing beach concerts in Atlantic City since 2014, when the company brought Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum for free shows. The following year, Rascal Flatts and Maroon 5 played on the beach at paid-admission concerts.
In 2016, CRDA and Live Nation agreed to a three-year, $6 million deal for six shows with artists who can attract 30,000 or more attendees. Two of that summer’s concerts — Blink-182 and Florida Georgia Line — were canceled at the direction of then-Mayor Don Guardian due to weather concerns. Last summer, Grammy-winning artist Pink headlined a concert that organizers said drew close to 50,000 people to Atlantic City. On July 1, a beach concert with Sam Hunt attracted close to 30,000.
On Wednesday, CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said Live Nation did an “outstanding job” with booking an act on short notice. Doherty, who assumed the lead role at CRDA earlier this month, acknowledged the challenge Live Nation had with coming up with a comparable replacement for Lovato, who would have been this summer’s biggest act.
“Live Nation has certainly made a good-faith effort to meet the threshold of the agreement we have with them,” he said.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who sits on the executive board of the CRDA, said both the authority and Live Nation were in contact with his office Tuesday and kept city officials up to date on changes to the show. Gilliam said Lovato’s absence from Thursday’s concert lineup will be noticed but hoped those with tickets will still come.
Several fans already decided they weren’t coming even before the altered lineup was announced.
Melissa Richard, 47, of Bedford, Massachusetts, paid $658 for two VIP tickets to Lovato’s show. Without the headliner, she said she has no interest in driving nearly 13 hours round trip to see a replacement act.
“(Demi) is more than a singer,” Richards said Wednesday morning. “Her fans love her because she’s struggled with the things that normal people struggle with, like eating disorders or addiction. A lot of her fans struggle with the same things.”
Allison Massimini, 35, of Pitman, Gloucester County, won tickets to both the Lovato and Chainsmokers concerts from a radio station. Massimini said she’s no longer going Thursday to see an artist she’s not familiar with. Sunday is still a toss-up because she’s concerned about overcrowding.
“I’m a little nervous there’s going to be too many people,” she said.
Despite the heat wave, tens of thousands packed the beach in Atlantic City to see country star Sam Hunt in the first beach concert of the season Sunday. See photo galleries and video from the scene at PressofAC.com. Sunday, July 1, 2018
Best friends Nicole May (left) and Tracy Chidester of Phila. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The crowds cheers at the start of the opening act of Connor Smith at the beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Concert goers line the fence near the VIP area at the start of the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The crowds cheers at the start of the opening act of Connor Smith at the beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds gather by the stage before the opening act of the Sam Hunt concert Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The crowds cheers at the start of the opening act of Connor Smith at the beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Long lines at a food truck before the start of the concert Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Boats anchor offshore prior to the start of the Sam Hunt beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Boats anchor offshore prior to the start of the Sam Hunt beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Larry and Margaret Caputo, of Philadelphia, take a selfie on the beach before the show. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
An interpreter signs the lyrics to Conner Smith songs during the opening act. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Jennifer Privett (left) and her daughter Kate, of Ft. Laurderdale Fla., shade themselves with an umbrella during the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A fan enjoys the show Sunday. The city drew an estimated 1 million visitors this weekend. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Robin Haggan of Vorhees, (left), Julia Smith of Galloway and Karen DiPalantino of Cape May Court House, enjoy the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Sam Hunt entertains the crowd Sunday as Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with the country music star. Fans attending the beach concert also had to deal with sweltering heat into the mid-90s Sunday. With the sun and people packed close together on the beach, the temperature probably felt above 100 degrees, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci said. Sunday July 1, 2018.
Sue Eichelberger (left) and Kristin Rinker dance and take photos. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Matt Ribaudo and Scarlett Tamburro, of Boston, enjoy the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mark and Alyssa Houseal of Phila take a selfie during the show. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Robin Haggan of Vorhees, (left), Julia Smith of Galloway and Karen DiPalantino of Cape May Court House, enjoy the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Kane Brown performs Sunday before headliner Sam Hunt. at the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A fan gets every last drop of his drink at the show. Fans could bring in one unopened water bottle and refill as needed. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
