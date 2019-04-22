State gaming regulators levied a five-figure fine against PokerStars for accepting more than 200 bets on prohibited sporting events.
The online gambling company, officially known as TSG Interactive US Services Limited, was fined $10,000 by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement on April 12 for two violations of sports betting regulations. Both parties agreed to the terms in a settlement, according to public documents.
A request for comment through a public relations firm for PokerStars was not immediately returned Monday.
Specifically, PokerStars accepted 216 wagers on Nov. 19 for a total of $2,756.89 on a Rutgers University men's basketball game against Eastern Michigan University. The company also accepted a prohibited wager for the Monmouth University versus University of Pennsylvania men's college basketball game, which took place on Dec. 31.
New Jersey's sports betting regulations prohibit wagers on collegiate events involving teams who play in-state or events taking place at venues in the state. New Jersey is the only jurisdiction with legalized sports betting to prohibit such wagers.
Although not the first penalty levied against a sports betting operator in New Jersey, the fine was the largest to date. Caesars Entertainment Corp., Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel have also incurred penalties from the DGE for accepting prohibited wagers on sporting events involving Rutgers and Princeton University. Each previous violation resulted in a $2,000 penalty or forfeiture of funds.
PokerStars operates BetStarsNJ.com through a license held by Resorts.
Legalized sports betting in New Jersey has accepted more than $2 billion in wagers since June.
