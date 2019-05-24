nws_balldrop (copy)

ATLANTIC CITY — Continuing an annual kickoff celebration for the unofficial start of summer, Resorts Casino Hotel will host its beach ball drop on the Boardwalk tonight.

Memorial Day weekend festivities will be ongoing all day, commencing with the ball drop at 5 p.m. More than 5,000 Resorts-branded beach balls will fall.

Radio station WMMR-FM will be broadcasting live with disc jockey Pierre Robert from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning at 3 p.m., DJ Andrew and Bacardi Artie take the reins.

The afternoon will also consist of the "Unlocking of the Ocean" ceremony at 1:30 p.m., which includes various giveaways and contests, interactive entertainment, stilt walkers and photo ops with the Landshark promo girls. There will also be Live Boardwalk performances by the Fralinger String Band, dubbed "The Ultimate in Mummers Entertainment."

Singer Tony Orlando will be on hand for the ball drop before performing at the casino hotel on Sunday.

