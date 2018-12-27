ATLANTIC CITY — Patrons of the Landshark Bar & Grill who have difficulty finding an outdoor seat at the popular Boardwalk restaurant may not have that problem this summer.
Resorts Casino Hotel, which operates the Jimmy Buffett-themed beach bar, has submitted a land-use application to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to expand.
"Due to the overwhelming success of the Landshark Bar & Grill, the only year round beach bar in Atlantic City, we are pleased to announce a major project to expand the venue at the boardwalk entrance with an all new boardwalk deck and a large capacity bar which will provide much needed outdoor seating with food and beverage service," said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts and David Grabtree, president and CEO of IMC-USA, the company which owns Buffett's Margaritaville restaurants.
According to the application, which was submitted to the CRDA in November, Resorts wants to convert 2,600-square feet of existing retail space in Landshark into additional dining space, adding 18 restaurant seats and 32 bar seats. The casino hotel also wants to add a new 2,300-square foot deck with 94 dining seats on the Boardwalk side. The deck will not be connected to the Boardwalk.
"We think it's an exciting project," said Nick Talvacchia, an attorney with Cooper Levenson, the Atlantic City-based law firm which represents Resorts, during a CRDA land use hearing on Dec. 6. "It's more commitment by this applicant, this owner, to Atlantic City."
CRDA governs zoning and land-use in the city's defined Tourism District, which was outlined in state legislation signed in 2011.
The application submitted by Resorts is seeking three variance approvals from CRDA. The first variance seeks approval from a CRDA-adopted regulation requiring more indoor seating than outdoor. Landshark Bar & Grill currently has 376 seats, which was approved when the restaurant opened in 2013. If the variances are granted, Landshark would have 230 interior seats and 290 outside, 116 of which are permanently covered from the elements.
The second request is a minor parking variance for seven additional spaces. The last is a minor variance for a roof-mounted sign which will face the Boardwalk, which are currently prohibited.
The CRDA Executive Board will consider granting the requested variances at its public meeting on Jan. 15.
Resorts was the first casino hotel in Atlantic City and celebrated its 40th anniversary in May. Tribal casino operator Mohegan Sun took over gaming and hotel operations of Resorts in 2012.
