ATLANTIC CITY — On a large map of New Jersey at Resorts Casino Hotel, small pins light up constantly as sports bets are placed from mobile devices, mainly in dense mats along the borders.
Red pins show people trying to bet from out of state, especially in New York City, but they are denied access. It is illegal to bet on sports via a New Jersey venue from outside the state, according to state law.
The map was set up by GeoComply, a company that uses technology to make sure people are really in New Jersey when their devices say they are.
“Seventy-two percent of the (sports betting online) traffic is within 10 miles of a border,” said GeoComply CEO and founder David Briggs. That reflects both where people live in the state and the fact that people will drive just over the border to place bets.
GeoComply and DraftKings, a sports book company, are working with Resorts to protect the integrity of its sports betting operation, officials said at a presentation Sunday at the casino.
DraftKings handles the sports book operation for the casino, from setting odds to verifying the identification of bettors, said Frank Kunovic, DraftKings director of retail operations.
Resorts is set to move its sports betting room to a much larger location Tuesday morning, and will soon start taking online sports bets, said Resorts President and CEO Mark Giannantonio.
A vast security system is needed to keep bad guys out of sports betting, said Angelo Longo, head of online security for Resorts.
And that’s on top of the traditional surveillance — using cameras to watch cash drawers and table action — that casinos have used for decades, said Kevin Duffy, director of surveillance at Resorts.
“Consumers who want to wager on sports should know we have taken the steps to protect their data,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.
Grewal said the casinos and the state are also keeping their eyes out for signs of money laundering and unusual activity around a sporting event that might indicate illegal activity around the outcome.
“You can see indications if there is a flurry of action,” said Grewal, or an unusually high volume of bets placed on a match.
When red flags go up, investigators take a closer look, he said.
Briggs said there are ways to hide the actual location of a device, including an app developed so people could play “Pokemon GO” without leaving home.
“They didn’t want to get off the couch to collect Pokemon,” Briggs said about the mobile game in which people are meant to move around neighborhoods in the real world collecting the virtual creatures.
His company has devised ways to uncover their true locations, he said.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
