ATLANTIC CITY — Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanoso was awarded the first annual Sen. Jim Whelan Leadership honor Wednesday during the New Jersey Conference on Tourism, according to a news release from the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association.
Catanoso, the principal owner and president of Steel Pier Associates LLC, was nominated for his efforts and investment in Atlantic City as a destination. His family is in its 28th season of operating the pier.
“We as a family and an organization are extremely honored and proud to receive the Jim Whelan Award,” Catanoso said in a statement. “Jim was a driving force in tourism in our region for years, offering excellent leadership and counsel. He will always hold a special place in our hearts. And we are most grateful to his wife, Kathy, for being on hand to celebrate with us.”
The event brought together state tourism and hospitality professionals at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The board of the NJTIA created a new tourism leadership award in Whelan’s memory to honor those who work outside the traditional travel and tourism field but whose efforts have lifted obstructions or provided assistance that allows tourism to thrive in the state. The award memorializes the tourism efforts of Whelan, who served in the state Senate representing Atlantic County from 2008 until his death in 2017.
Catanoso was selected from essay nominations submitted by members of the NJTIA.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.