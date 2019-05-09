ATLANTIC CITY — A panel of gaming, hospitality and tourism experts will meet Thursday morning to discuss the the resort's performance in 2018 and expectations for the current year at the 11th annual New Jersey Shorecast.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. inside the academic building of Stockton University's Atlantic City campus.
The featured speaker is real-estate developer and local business owner Mark Callazzo, who owns the Iron Room restaurant and is a partner in the new Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. His newest venture, Rhythm and Spirits, is set to open this summer.
Shorecast is organized by the university's Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism.
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the LIGHT will moderate the panel, which includes: Michael Busler, professor of business studies at Stockton; Michael Tidwell, director of sales & marketing at Seaview Dolce Hotel & Golf Club; Brian Tyrrell, professor of hospitality and tourism management studies at Stockton; Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism; Jim Wood, president and CEO of MeetAC; and, Jim Ziereis, vice president of hotel sales at Tropicana Atlantic City.
