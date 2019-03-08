Tropicana Atlantic City held the grand opening of its new permanent sports book Friday, with partner William Hill U.S.
The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. on the North Tower Casino Floor adjacent to Chickie's and Pete's Crab House & Sports Bar.
"We are thrilled to bring our guests more exciting experiences with the addition of our brand new sports book," said Eldorado Resorts Eastern Regional Senior Vice President of Operations Steve Callender in a news release Thursday. "This venue will bring a new level of fun and entertainment to Tropicana, and truly sets us apart from the other sports books in the city."
The 5,000-square-foot interactive space offers an immersive sports betting experience with nearly 200 linear feet and 1,654 square feet of video display to show up to 16 games at one time. The space also features eight betting windows, including 1 High-Limit window, and 180 seats, including bar and lounge style seating. Elevated VIP seating is also offered.
