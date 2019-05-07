Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
'It's the biggest eyesore on the Boardwalk,' Atlantic City tram operator Bob Smith, of Buena Vista Township, says of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. The property shut in 2014 and has been scheduled for demolition dating back at least two years, though owner Carl Icahn has not sought a demolition permit with the city.
Tram operator, Bob Smith of Buena talks about Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Open field near Brighton Park supposed be Polarcoaster. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Aida DelGado of New York, glances at the Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition — none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the “lost opportunities” dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Atlantic Club. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Atlantic Club. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Deberah Johnson rides on the boardwalk past Atlantic Club. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Tram operator, Bob Smith of Buena talks about Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Deberah Johnson takes a break from riding on the boardwalk. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
'It's the biggest eyesore on the Boardwalk,' Atlantic City tram operator Bob Smith, of Buena Vista Township, says of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. The property shut in 2014 and has been scheduled for demolition dating back at least two years, though owner Carl Icahn has not sought a demolition permit with the city.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Tram operator, Bob Smith of Buena talks about Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Open field near Brighton Park supposed be Polarcoaster. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Aida DelGado of New York, glances at the Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition — none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the “lost opportunities” dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic Club. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic Club. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Deberah Johnson rides on the boardwalk past Atlantic Club. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Tram operator, Bob Smith of Buena talks about Trump Plaza. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Deberah Johnson takes a break from riding on the boardwalk. Over the years, countless big-ticket projects have been proposed for Atlantic City and the Boardwalk. The Polarcoaster, an indoor water park, the Plaza demolition - none have come to fruition. What do average people, who work and visit the city, think about the "lost opportunities" dotting the AC Boardwalk. May 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
ATLANTIC CITY — Bob Smith finds himself at a loss for words when trying to explain to tourists what is happening with the Boardwalk’s two biggest vacancies.
The Atlantic City tram car attendant said he only knows what he reads in the papers about the shuttered Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino and Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.
But he has some thoughts.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“It’s the biggest eyesore on the Boardwalk,” Smith said of the Plaza. “It shouldn’t be here any longer.”
1 of 14
Bob Ambrose, a casino-industry consultant, described Trump Plaza thusly in his 2017 article ‘A Tale of Two Casino Properties in Atlantic City’: ‘The outside is decaying and when you add the darkened structure to the Boardwalk night-visuals, it is not the touristy landscape that attracts visitors. ... As much as I like history preserved, this multilevel mismatch of 1980s architecture needs to go.’
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Bob Ambrose, a casino-industry consultant, described Trump Plaza thusly in his 2017 article ‘A Tale of Two Casino Properties in Atlantic City’: ‘The outside is decaying and when you add the darkened structure to the Boardwalk night-visuals, it is not the touristy landscape that attracts visitors. ... As much as I like history preserved, this multilevel mismatch of 1980s architecture needs to go.’
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino closed in 2014 and has been vacant since. Last year, asbestos removal was completed in the 34-year-old building.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Despite previous reports that 2018 would be the last year for the shuttered Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, no demolition permits have been filed by the property’s owner, Icahn Enterprises.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino hotel property in Atlantic City that show deterioration from March’s Nor’easter when parts of the building were falling. Dec.13, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Plaza was said to be scheduled for demolition, dating back at least two years. But the building's owner, billionaire Wall Street investor Carl Icahn, has not sought a demolition permit with the city, and his attempts to recoup investment alternative tax funds toward a scheduled tear-down were unsuccessful.
The Atlantic Club, owned by Florida-based real estate company TJM Properties, has been the subject of several deals, including an indoor water park or additional parking for Stockton University, but nothing has come to fruition.
ATLANTIC CITY — The casino workers union is concerned the increasing influence hedge funds a…
When it comes to the Plaza, Smith, of Buena Vista Township, said the fault lies with city and state officials who have not done more to work toward a resolution.
“They should have taken it down,” he said Monday morning while collecting fares from visitors. “The (Casino Reinvestment) Development Authority has the ability to say we need that down. It wouldn’t be like that in (Las) Vegas.”
Residents and tourists have their own ideas about what should be done with the two properties, both of which have been closed since 2014.
“Take it down,” said Betty Chaney, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while standing in front of the Plaza. “It’s just a waste of space here.”
Chaney was with a group of friends that included Elizabeth Mangan, of Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
The six women strolled past the shuttered Plaza and wondered why something more wasn’t being done.
“So what (Icahn is) doing is limiting opportunity for other people to come in and change the face of Atlantic City by just letting it sit here,” said Mangan. “Shame on him.”
Carl Icahn has appointed three people to the board of directors for Caesars Entertainment Co…
The women did not believe the Plaza should reopen as a casino. Instead, they thought a park or a museum highlighting Atlantic City history would be more appropriate.
But Aida Delgado, of New York City, said she has fond memories of the Plaza and thinks it could be a viable casino again.
“I would rather see it as a casino where people can gamble, have fun and enjoy some beautiful views,” she said. “It’s worth opening up as a casino hotel.”
Farther down the Boardwalk, Atlantic City resident Deborah Johnson was taking a rest from her bicycle ride in front of the Atlantic Club. Johnson, a retired teacher from New York City who moved to the resort five years ago, said instead of tearing down the vacant casino hotel it should be repurposed as housing for the city’s homeless.
1 of 74
Donald Trump watches the topping-off ceremony for the Trump Plaza Hotel Casino, Atlantic City, March 20, 1987. At left is then mayor James Usry and at right Stephen Hyde, President of the Plaza.
Former Press of Atlantic City reporter Rick Murray, center, reacts to seeing JAck Nicholson and Kirk Douglas up close as they shake hands during a pre-fight party for the Mike Tyson VS Larry Holmes boxing match at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, January 1988
Vera Coking gives the victory sign outside her home on Columbia Ave., in Atlantic City, adjacent to the Trump Plaza, after winning her legal battle with Donald Trump Monday 7/20/98, allowing her to save her home.
Cheryl Dawson and Andrew Jusino, both casino workers from Atlantic City, shout to cars as they stand with other members of Local 54 in front of Trump Plaza, on Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday afternoon, 9/16/99, despite windy, rainy conditions of Hurricane Floyd. These twenty-some members were some of the only pickets visible Thursday.
Miguelina Lopez and Luis Matos, both of Atlantic City, wheel two television sets out of the lobby of the former Trump WorldÕs Fair at Trump Plaza, in Atlantic City, during the liquidation sale Thursday 10/14/99. TVÕs sold for $160 and were one of the hotter items for sale for the hundreds that turned out for the first day of the month-long sale.
Hundreds of people who stood in line walk through items for sale at the former Trump WorldÕs Fair at Trump Plaza, in Atlantic City, during the liquidation sale Thursday 10/14/99, buying everything from curtains and tvÕs to the kitchen sinks and beds.
Olivia Reynolds, 37 of Atlantic City show she have what it takes to be a Baywatch girl during The Baywatch Search competition on the beach at Trump Plaza, in Atlantic City. The winners will appear on "Baywatch Hawaii."
A Breathe Easy sign hangs above the slots at Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2000 in Atlantic City, N.J. The casino dedicated its East Tower as an entirely no-smoking facility, becoming the first casino in town to devote an entire enclosed building to non-smokers. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)
Joe Scuccimarri, of Williamstown, talks with Jocinda Witherspoon, of Pleasantville, both extras in the movie, as they wait for their scene for the movie OceanÕs 11, being filmed at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City Tuesday morning, 2/13/01.
George Clooney, left, reviews a take during filming of Ocean's 11, a big-budget remake of the 1960 Rat Pack movie starring Frank Sinatra, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2001 at Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Clooney is staring in the movie that is directed by Steven Soderbergh. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)
Cartoon star Bugs Bunny is dismantled at the recently closed Warner Bros. Studio Store at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Thursday 11/1/01, and will be returned to the company's studio. Officials announced that all company-owned stores nationwide will be closed as part of a belt-tightening effort following the $106 billion merger between AOL and Time Warner last January. Bugs, and Daffy Duck, were cut apart and brought down in sections.
Mon. 12/10/01 Extras used in the film ÒOcean's 11Ó -- Lou Marchisani (left) and Anthony Martinelli, a pit boss at the Trump Plaza. Martinelli was lucky enough to survive the cutting room floor and made it onto the big screen.
Pete Gaspero, of Margate, and Ann Scavetti, of Ventnor, walk through the pedestrian walkway heading for the casino at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City, while on a casino bus trip that left from Ventnor earlier that day, Tuesday 10/15/02, for story about a group of people in Ventnor who pile into a bus and take a long excursion to Atlantic City. These people are all locals who take the bus to the casino rather than drive. Lifestyle enterprise story.
Trump Plaza union carpenter John Grusemeyer, left, measures a piece of wood for a new beach bar being built outside Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Wednesday, May 7, 2003, while co-workers look on. Atlantic City casinos are beginning to serve alcohol on the beach in hopes of rounding out the resort experience for its customers. (AP Photo/Mary Godleski)
The new marketing theme for Atlantic City, "Always Turned On," is displayed on the large video sign at Trump Plaza Hotel and Resort, off Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, after it was unveiled at a press conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Thursday 10/16/03.
Trump Plaza is trying to acquire Sabatini's restaurant and the adjacent cash-for-gold shop Golden Island for a casino expansion project Tuesday, Oct 11, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
On November 23, 2007 The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Iona Chapter held their 54th Annual Debutante Cotillion at the Trump Plaza Imperial Ballroom. Debutante Lisa Green, of Pleasantville, performs in one of the choreographed dances of the evening.
Brian Smallwood of Smithville (right) clowns during the contest. Sunday August 17 2008 Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Trump Plaza Beach Bar in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City. Casino Control Commission votes on a restucturing plan that will allow the three Trump casinos to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under new ownership. .Wednesday, July, 14, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Mark Juliano, Trump Entertainment resort chief executive speak to the media during a press conference in front of Trump Plaza casino on the boardwalk Friday, July 16, 2010. Follow up to no air conditioning in two casinos and the pier will look at the customers' discomfort and inconvenience, the financial impact on the affected properties and the technical work being done to address the problem.
An empty casino floor at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City as Trump Plaza remains closed do to no air conditioning. Trump Plaza ,Caesars Casino Hotel the Pier at Caesars and Boardwalk Hall are without air conditioning due to a water main break. . . Saturday July, 17 2010.
An empty casino floor at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City as Trump Plaza remains closed do to no air conditioning. Trump Plaza ,Caesars Casino Hotel the Pier at Caesars and Boardwalk Hall are without air conditioning due to a water main break. . . Saturday July, 17 2010.
As of 3:00 PM, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, in Atlantic City, was boarded up, sand bagged at the entrances and closed for business. Area residents prepare for Hurricane Sandy. Sunday October, 28, 2012( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Dealer Cynthia Consalvo, of Margate, right, watches players Brandon Austin, of Newark, DE, left, and John Caffrey, of Bedminster, NJ, play at the new lower limit roulette table,Tuesday Oct. 18, 2011, at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, where the minimum buy in was $5, with 50 cent incremental bets. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
The Coking home (left) sits alone in the center of casino property. Monday September 23 2013 The home Vera Coking refused to sell to Donald Trump adjacent from the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is up for sale at a drastic reduction from its $5 million asking price in 2011. Now it's $995,000. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
From left, Steven Nordaby, of Mays Landing, Tony Demidio, of Galloway, and Jim Willimas, of Frianklinville, remove the letters from the Trump Plaza sign off Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic Cit,, Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Williams helped attach the letters to the sign in 1993.