Don Fauerbach, director of Exotic Car Garage sales at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, and Courtney Keenan, NJMP director of marketing and communications, stand in one of garages on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
MILLVILLE — The New Jersey Motorsports Park was cold and quiet this week, its track empty, as planes overhead flew low in approach to nearby Millville Executive Airport.
In the midst of new developments here, it almost seems like the 500 acre space is trying to outgrow a childhood nickname.
Just two months out from the opening of the 2019 season, the staff is busy, finalizing projects and scheduling events – some of which have nothing to do with racing.
Three years after its opening in 2008, the park had to reorganize its debt as part of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“Ever since that day, we wanted to be that complete entertainment facility, and be diverse,” said Brad Scott, the park’s president and COO. “It’s a big part of the financial stability, and just the overall operations of the track.”
That has meant adding popular amenities as a way of attracting corporate retreats and other group outings – in 2012 they added paintballing; this year, axe throwing and updated go-kart offerings – and at the same time doubling down on keeping visitors for whom racing is a part of their lifestyle.
Bill Knapp, maintenance supervisor at NJMP in Millville, walks past axe-throwing booths currently under contruction behind the park's clubhouse on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Since 2011, the park has sold on-site “exotic car garages,” between 1000 and 1500 square feet, to car aficionados. They come with loft spaces that – depending on the owner’s preferences – often feature kitchenettes, bathrooms, and living areas. Many of the lofts open up onto balconies overlooking the 2.5-mile Thunderbolt Raceway, named after the iconic Republic P-47 “Thunderbolt” fighter jet that took off nearby during World War II.
Leadership at the park hopes to break ground on a fourth phase soon.
“Very soon, once the weather breaks,” said Courtney Keenan, a spokesperson for the park.
And construction should be completed by the end of the year, with another three phases in the works.
"It's like a community within itself," said Lee Brahin, the park's managing partner. "People can store collectible and race cars at the facility. They're all like-minded individuals."
To Scott, the park was ahead of the curve in welcoming car collectors to own a piece of track-side real estate.
“You’re seeing these condominiums, these exotic car garages, pop up at other racetrack locations across the country. There is a growing demand,” Scott said. “You surround yourself with similar people who have a passion for the industry and passion for their vehicles.”
That may be an increasingly exclusive club. The number of groups renting or holding events at the track was up in 2018, Scott said. But paid attendance at events dropped last year – about 5-6 percent, they say – something Scott blames on 2018 being the rainiest year on record.
Leadership wants to establish the park as an all-around attraction and event space for the region.
This year, the event schedule includes a terrain race, a blood drive, Millville’s Firework and Food Truck Festival, cycling races, sports car and motorcycle races, and monster truck events – visitors to which will have a newly renovated Finish Line Pub to end their visit at. On Tuesday, construction workers were busy implementing an open floor plan and expanded bar area.
Events are scheduled through mid-September.
“NJMP is unique because we are versatile, and we are thrilled to provide a wide variety of on and off-track events to our fans in 2019,” Scott said in a recent release.
Brahin said racing is their focus, still. The park was voted one of the best racetracks in the country by Road & Track magazine last year, he noted. The diverse attractions at the park serve to draw visitors to the main event.
"One, it produces alternative revenue streams," Brahin said. "And two, it brings people to the park that might not otherwise get there and that way they can experience racing and everything that goes on."
