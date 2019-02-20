Dozens of school districts in the area have announced that schools will be closed Wednesday due to an impending snowstorm.
Governor Phil Murphy also declared that New Jersey has entered a state of emergency, which began Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. ahead of the anticipated winter storm.
The following schools have announced closings:
Atlantic County:
-- Abesgami high school
-- Absecon schools
-- Assumption Regional catholic school
--Atlantic County Institute of Technology
--Atlantic County Special Services School
-- Atlantic City schools
-- Brigantine Schools
--Buena Regional school district
-- Cedar Creak high school
-- Chartertech
-- Coastal Learning Center in Northfield
-- Egg Harbor Township schools
-- Galloway Schools
-- Holy Spirit High School
-- Margate City schools
--Mullica Township schools
-- Oakcrest high school
Hammonton High School announced that it will dismiss early at 12:07 p.m. St. Joseph High School and St. Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton will dismiss at noon.
Cumberland County:
-- Bridgeton
-- Cumberland Regional
-- Commerical Township
-- Millville
-- Upper Deerfield
-- Vineland
-- Vineland Public Charter, Bridgeton Public Charter and Millville Public Charter
Ocean County:
The Little Egg Harbor and Pinelands Regional school districts announced that it will be having school in the morning, but noted that schools may have an early dismissal due to the weather. The district said it will not be determined until after school is in session. This is both for the Little Egg Harbor School and the PINELANDS Regional School District.
Check back later for more updates or follow Claire Lowe on Twitter for the latest on school closings.
