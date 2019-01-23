BRIDGETON — In the basement of the Union Baptist Temple, law-enforcement officials, reporters and community members gathered Wednesday night to listen and talk about police use of force.
The first Community Listening Session in the state held by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal focusing on police use of force was standing room only.
The project comes after NJ Advance Media on Nov. 29 published “The Force Report,” a database that ranks every police department in the state by the number of times they used compliance holds, takedowns, hands/fists, leg or baton strikes, pepper spray or fired a weapon from 2012 to 2016.
Grewal announced the plan to build a system that tracks use-of-force incidents, admitting the office “fell short on our responsibility” but was committed to focusing on trust, transparency and accountability.
“If we can come together to build something from the ground up here in New Jersey, a tool that will record use-of-force incidents across the state, a tool that we can then use to hold those outliers accountable who engage in the unjustified use of force, a tool that we can then be transparent with and share numbers across the state and not leave it to a newspaper organization to do our job for us,” he said.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the state’s revision of the use-of-force policy in 2000 was only a first step.
“We have learned that this action did not go far enough,” Webb-McRae said. “It’s just not that acts of use of force must be monitored — we must dig deeper.”
She spoke about using modern tools, such as body cameras, recordings and early warning systems to determine whether force was used appropriately.
The county has had several high-profile use-of-force incidents over the past year. In July, Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden, was fatally shot by Vineland police after he threatened to trigger an explosive device that would kill himself and several officers.
In November, Jacob Servais, 19, of Millville, was fatally shot by a Cape May County Prosecutor’s detective in Vineland during an investigation into a violent crime. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating.
Earlier this month, Webb-McRae announced an investigation into an officer from the Vineland Police Department after a call to a local hospital left a Millville man in critical condition. Officer Anthony Capelli, one of the officers involved in the incident, is still active while the investigation into the arrest is ongoing.
Questions and comments regarding active cases were off limits during the session.
While the discussion focused mainly on police use of force, there were also questions from the public about gun violence on the streets, marijuana legislation and expungement, police interactions with people with disabilities and the racial makeup of local police departments and their community policing units.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
