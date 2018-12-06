Bed Bath and Beyond plans to close its Vineland location at the end of this year after more than 16 years at the Cumberland Mall.
Spokesperson for Bed Bath and Beyond Christina Pastushenko reported that the company's lease with the mall is ending and will not be renewed.
"We want to thank the Vineland community for their patronage and appreciate our loyal customers that have been shopping with us," Pastushenko wrote to the Press of Atlantic City.
In a quarterly filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in July, Bed Bath and Beyond stated that it planned to close approximately 40 stores in 2018, unless it was able to negotiate more favorable lease terms with its landlords.
It stated in the filling that the company planned to open approximately 20 new stores, with the majority being Baby and Cost Plus World Market stores.
The company also expects to continue to invest in technology related projects, including deploying new systems and equipment in its stores and enhancing its digital platforms for customers.
Lisa Milideo, marketing director for the Cumberland Mall, said that the closure does not reflect on the success of the mall.
"We're the landlords tenants rent space from the mall and how they choose to operate their business depends on their success and/or their failure and is unrelated to the mall," she said.
Modello said the store, which opened in the mall in 2002, is not considered an anchor store. Dicks, Boscovs,
"For the mall, its an opportunity to find a new retailer and or service or an entity that will serve the community in a successful manner," she said.
