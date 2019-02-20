VINELAND — Firefighters discovered a body while battling a blaze that ripped through a mobile home Wednesday afternoon in Cedarcrest Village, Capt. Tony Saltar said.
The person was transported by ambulance to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where the person was pronounced dead, Saltar said.
The Fire Department did not release the name of the deceased Wednesday night. Saltar did not know whether a man or a woman died in the fire.
Neighbor Mike Amico, who has lived in the park for 16 years, watched as firefighters hosed down hot spots.
“The whole mobile home is a complete loss,” Amico said. “It was gutted by fire.”
At 3:21 p.m., the call was dispatched, and the first fire engine was on the scene at 3:27 p.m., Saltar said.
Fire was coming out one side of the manufactured home, and heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived, Saltar said.
“Any kind of manufactured housing, even if it is old or new, it’s a very fast-moving fire through a manufactured house due to the type of materials that it is made out of,” Saltar said. “It’s like a match.”
Neighbors reported an occupant was trapped in the home, Saltar said, adding rescuers were hindered by a partial ceiling collapse and Wednesday’s snow, which decreased traction.
The fire was under control by 4:19 p.m., Saltar said, adding no firefighters were injured.
The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Company assisted, Saltar said.
As of Wednesday night, city fire and police investigators and the state Fire Marshal’s Office were still on the scene, Saltar said.
Amico said the home sits on the lot where another residence went up in flames about three years ago.
