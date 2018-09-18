Bridgeton has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the state’s Innovation Challenge program to help establish a technology hub for the food industry there.
The award was announced recently by Senate President Steve Sweeney, Deputy Assembly Speaker John Burzichelli and Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland.
Last year, the Cumberland County Improvement Authority announced a $9.2 million initiative to bring a food specialization center to Bridgeton, after the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded it a $2.5 million grant. The funds will build the 31,000-square-foot center adjacent to the Rutgers Food Innovation Center, the authority said.
Bridgeton's goal for “A Center for Smart Food Manufacturing,” is to create a 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot facility focused on developing, testing and offering training on technology to make food production, processing and packaging safer and more efficient.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the city to take the lead on a national level when it comes to developing new technology for the food industry," said Sweeney. "Food insecurity is a pressing issue in New Jersey, and advancements in production and packaging technology will be able to help address that.”
Bridgeton is also the home of Mill Street Urban Farm, which raises vegetables and other food crops, mostly in greenhouses using hydroponic growing techniques, to help address food insecurity in the area.
About one third of all food produced in the world gets lost or wasted, said Taliaferro. "We are producing enough food to feed the world, but it is simply not getting to the people who need it,” he said. “Technology surrounding food manufacturing and packaging has immense potential to address this."
Funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is designed to spur local innovation throughout New Jersey and increase the number of small businesses, attract employers and plan for solutions based on the use of new and emerging technologies, the lawmakers said.
