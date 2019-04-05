VINELAND — More than 50 veterans either from or currently living in Cumberland County were honored in a special ceremony Thursday night.

The Cumberland County Department of Veterans Affairs held its annual Military Honors Event at the Luciano Conference Center at Cumberland County College.

The county’s Board of Chosen Freeholders presented the Military Service Medal to local veterans of any service branch who have served honorably their country and county, according to the Veterans Affairs department.

PHOTOS from Cumberland County's Military Honors Event

1 of 25

— Lauren Carroll

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments