BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is hosting two free grief support group programs for adults who have lost loved ones from violent crime in the county.
The two programs, both eight weeks long, run from March 5 through April 30 and March 6 through May 1, according to a news release. Both are being held weekly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the prosecutor’s office, 115 Vine Street.
There were 52 violent crimes reported in the county from January through November of last year, down from 65 during that same time period in 2017, according to the State Police’s Uniform Crime Report.
“This is the first time that we have facilitated such a group,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. “We understand the need to assist those suffering from grief associated with violence, in ways beyond seeking justice in the courtroom, and are excited to expand our services to do so."
The programs will be facilitated by Rita Carr-Volpe and Lorena Diaz, who are certified grief recovery specialists, according to the release.
The Grief Recovery Method “help(s) grievers recover from loss as well as an opportunity for personal healing,” according to the company’s website.
For more information or to register, call Diaz at 856-453-0486 ext. 11162 or email lorenape@co.cumberland.nj.us.
