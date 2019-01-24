BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is hosting an informational session next Thursday about a state Attorney General directive that aims to build trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities.
The program, scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Parish of the Holy Cross, St. Teresa of Avila, 46 Central Avenue, will focus on the Immigrant Trust Directive. The directive aims to keep separate the role of local and state law enforcement from federal immigration authorities and goes into effect on March 15, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
“This program will be delivered in Spanish due to the large Spanish speaking immigrant population present in our county,” Webb-McRae said. “I encourage anyone or any other organization who would like for us to deliver information about this directive (to another audience or in another language) to reach out to my office.”
The directive is “intended to draw a clear line between the responsibility of New Jersey’s 36,000 law enforcement officers to enforce state criminal laws and the responsibility of federal immigration authorities to enforce federal civil immigration law,” according to the release, and “seeks to ensure that immigrants feel safe reporting crimes to New Jersey law enforcement officers.”
The directive mandates that law enforcement officers cannot stop, question, arrest, search or detain anyone based only on their actual or suspected immigration status, and cannot ask the immigration status of anyone, unless it’s necessary to the investigation, among other orders included in the directive.
“We know from experience that individuals are far less likely to report a crime to the local police if they fear that the responding officer will turn them over to federal immigration authorities,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “That fear makes it more difficult for officers to solve crimes and bring suspects to justice.”
More information on the directive can be found at www.nj.gov/trust.
