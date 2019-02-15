BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office will host two free grief support group programs for adults who have lost loved ones due to violent crime in the county.
The two programs, both eight weeks long, run from March 5 through April 30 and March 6 through May 1 and will be held weekly from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Prosecutor’s Office at 115 Vine St.
Fifty-two violent crimes were reported in the county from January through November of last year, down from 65 during that same period in 2017, according to the State Police’s Uniform Crime Report.
“This is the first time that we have facilitated such a group,” Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. “We understand the need to assist those suffering from grief associated with violence, in ways beyond seeking justice in the courtroom, and are excited to expand our services to do so."
The programs will be facilitated by Rita Carr-Volpe and Lorena Diaz, who are certified grief recovery specialists, according to the release.
For more information or to register, call Diaz at 856-453-0486, ext. 11162, or email lorenape@co.cumberland.nj.us.
