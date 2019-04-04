VINELAND — More than 50 veterans either from or currently living in Cumberland County were honored in a special ceremony Thursday night.
The Cumberland County Department of Veterans Affairs held its annual Military Honors Event at the Luciano Conference Center at Cumberland County College.
The county’s Board of Chosen Freeholders presented the Military Service Medal to local veterans of any service branch who have served honorably their country and county, according to the Veterans Affairs department.
— Lauren Carroll
