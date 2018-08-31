The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles provided "a shining example of how a community pulls together in a time of tragedy" by donating 400 tickets to the Millville Midget Football League to attend Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia following the Aug. 9 killing of the league's volunteer coach.
Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph "JoJo" Jones, 37, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School after a league practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the Thursday practice where his father was killed, according to previous reports. No arrests have been made.
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham recorded a personal video message to the league, encouraging them to share their feelings of grief and inviting them to the game Thursday.
"Over the past few weeks, the Millville community has been affected by a tragic incident," Graham said on the video. "We all go through tough times, myself included. What is important to remember is there are people around you, family, friends, teachers, coaches, mentors. There’s always someone ready to lend a helping hand. Do not be afraid to reach out in your time of need."
MILLVILLE — The Millville Midget Football League community came together Friday night outsid…
"Thank you for representing Millville in such a positive way," he said.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae was present Thursday as the Millville Midget Football League boarded six school buses donated by Sheppard Bus Service, then headed to the Eagles game against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 10-9.
"This is a shining example of how community pulls together in a time of tragedy," Webb-McRae said in a statement Thursday. "After the recent tragic loss of a beloved parent/coach at the football field, the community came together to support the kids by letting them know it's OK to grieve (while providing access to counseling) and how to get back up and press on."
The director of criminal justice at the Office of the Attorney General, Veronica Allende, Millville police officers and chaplains also accompanied the kids to the game. League President Rob Ennis organized the event from the league end, according to Webb-McRae's statement.
The league, which has 160 players and around 30 coaches, has been in shock since Jones' death.
BRIDGETON — Upon walking into the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office on Vine Street, a po…
Some of the children were having trouble eating and sleeping, said Derrick Webster, who works closely with the football team, in an interview after the killing.
Investigators said they believe the incident was a targeted attack.
Anyone with information about Jones' killing can call Lt. George Chopek of the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.