BRIDGETON — A former city councilwoman and former housing authority commissioner has been charged with stealing more than $22,000 from the city’s Housing Authority, court documents show.
Gladys Lugardo-Hemple, of Bridgeton, allegedly withdrew $22,031 from the authority’s OceanFirst bank account and deposited it into her own account, according to court documents provided by Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
The money was supposed to go toward a Hope VI Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and was granted to Bridgeton from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the documents.
Lugardo-Hemple was charged with theft by deception, theft of movable property, failure to make lawful disposition and misapplication of entrusted money, according to the documents.
She resigned from her positions as a councilwoman and a Housing Authority commissioner in June, according to reports from NJ.com.
