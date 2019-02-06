fire emergency breaking carousel

MILLVILLE — A fire Tuesday night destroyed a two-story duplex in the 400 block of Sassafras Street.

Capt. Doug Hallquist said firefighters were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire on the right side of the building.

Firefighters worked for almost four hours to get the fire under control as it spread to the entire building, he said.

The right side of the building was unoccupied and the family living in the left unit had evacuated, Hallquist said.  

One firefighter suffered a minor injury that Hallquist said was treated at the scene. No residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

