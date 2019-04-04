VINELAND — A three-alarm fire started in a stack of cardboard led to the evacuation of a recycling and scrap metal company Thursday on North Mill Road.
The fire broke out about noon at Giordano’s Recycling and Scrap Metal, authorities said. Firefighters got the call at 12:20 p.m., Lt. Mike Feaster said.
About 5:20 p.m., Vineland Fire Capt. David Bell said the fire was under control. Crews were still on the scene as of 6:15 p.m.
One employee was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
Employees of the recycling center said most of the workers were on a lunch break when the fire started. Three employees tried to put out the blaze, but the winds picked up, spreading the flames.
“It just got too big for them, so they backed away. They called 911, called the fire company,” said Albert Volk, who has worked at Giordano’s for 15 years at the front of the building at a weigh scale. He was working when the fire started at the back loading dock.
All workers inside had self-evacuated.