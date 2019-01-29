MILLVILLE — Famed restaurant Jim’s Lunch is closed indefinitely following the death of longtime owner Jim Maul Sr., the restaurant confirmed Monday on Facebook.
“Due to the tragic passing of the late great Jim Maul Sr. send a prayer for our family and give us some time to heal please,” the post read.
The restaurant, which opened in 1923 and is famous for its cheeseburgers and special, secret sauce, closed temporarily last year when the deteriorating building next door was slated for demolition. The restaurant closes for the summer and counts baseball superstar and Millville native Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, among its regulars.
Maul was not the restaurant’s namesake — that would be James Arnes, the original owner. But he was the fourth owner and instrumental to the experience many craved when they visited the restaurant.
— Colt Shaw
