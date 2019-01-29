040318_nws_jimslunch-PAC0020556922
Nikki Catlett, left, and Jim Maul Sr. prepare hamburgers at Jim's Lunch in Millville on the first day of their season in October 2009. The landmark eatery closes for the summer.

 Staff archives

MILLVILLE — Famed restaurant Jim’s Lunch is closed indefinitely following the death of longtime owner Jim Maul Sr., the restaurant confirmed Monday on Facebook.

“Due to the tragic passing of the late great Jim Maul Sr. send a prayer for our family and give us some time to heal please,” the post read.

The restaurant, which opened in 1923 and is famous for its cheeseburgers and special, secret sauce, closed temporarily last year when the deteriorating building next door was slated for demolition. The restaurant closes for the summer and counts baseball superstar and Millville native Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, among its regulars.

Maul was not the restaurant’s namesake — that would be James Arnes, the original owner. But he was the fourth owner and instrumental to the experience many craved when they visited the restaurant.

